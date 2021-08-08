DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $362.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

