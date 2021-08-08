DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 962.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

