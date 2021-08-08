DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $192.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.