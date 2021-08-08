DDKoin Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $12,244.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00030876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007251 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002821 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

