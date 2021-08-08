DEAPcoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00100647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00040918 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,213,762,544 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.