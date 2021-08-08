Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $22.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $13,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

