Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.29.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.