Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.29.
Shares of DELL opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
