Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.48 billion and the highest is $8.97 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.05 billion to $29.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,716,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572,906. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.