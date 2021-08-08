Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

WILLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.76. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

