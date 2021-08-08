DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

