Desjardins Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.