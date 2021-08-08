Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

STNG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

