Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $34.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.