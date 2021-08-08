Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RNG stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

