Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

ETR LHA opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

