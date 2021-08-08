Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.57.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

