Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

