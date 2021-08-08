Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of DVN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

