Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,658.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,588 ($46.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,480.63. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,629 ($47.41). The company has a market capitalization of £83.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

