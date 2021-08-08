Diageo’s (DEO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

