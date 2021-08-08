Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRNA. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

