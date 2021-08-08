Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.
Digimarc stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.21.
About Digimarc
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.