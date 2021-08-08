Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

Digimarc stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.21.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

