Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ APPS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.