Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $349,625.05 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,138.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.99 or 0.06903197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.45 or 0.01281067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00343610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00132998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.00618196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00337812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00286840 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,649,198 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

