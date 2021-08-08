DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. DigitalOcean updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

DOCN traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalOcean stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

