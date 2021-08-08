Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 18,539 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

