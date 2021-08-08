Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 452 Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of United Bancshares worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,481 shares of company stock valued at $111,776. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

