Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 1,204.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

