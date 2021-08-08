Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,886 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MIND Technology were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIND. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in MIND Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MIND Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MIND Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.