Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,959 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKTI stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

