Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 126.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $26.02 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

