Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

