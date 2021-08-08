Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93. Diodes has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

