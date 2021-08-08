Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,211. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

