Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIISY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.