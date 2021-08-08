Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.36 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Shares of DVCR stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

