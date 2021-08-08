DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 12,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DLH has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

