DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

Stock analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLO. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of DLO stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,024,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,529,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.