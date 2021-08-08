Domtar (TSE:UFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$68.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$30.47 and a 52 week high of C$70.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.50 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

