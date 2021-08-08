Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.25. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 477 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

