Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 1.6%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404.60 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 406.20 ($5.31). 622,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,433,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 112.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 458.41.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

