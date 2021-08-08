DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 32,429,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,635.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

