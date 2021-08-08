Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.