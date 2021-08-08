Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,048. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

