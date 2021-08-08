DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 2,614,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

