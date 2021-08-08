DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

