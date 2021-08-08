DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $390.54 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and $632,991.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $390.54 or 0.00896609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00340811 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

