Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $109.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.