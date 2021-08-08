Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 7.4% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynavax Technologies traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 96,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,835,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

