Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DYN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

